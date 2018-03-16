You are here

Home > ASEAN Business

Businesses must train workers for the future: Ho Ching at Asean-Australia business summit

Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 10:32 AM
yasminey@sph.com.sg@YasmineYahyaBT

Ho Ching.jpeg
"In this age of disruption it must be a shared responsibility between businesses, governments and our labour movements to help reskill and upskill our workforce for the future," said Mdm Ho.
PHOTO: ST / NG SOR LUAN

[SYDNEY] Temasek Holdings chief executive officer Ho Ching and Greater Sydney Commissioner Lucy Turnbull called on businesses to train their workers for the future, promote gender equality and embrace sustainability, at the start of an Asean-Australia business summit on Friday.

The two businesswomen were speaking as co-hosts at a Women in Business breakfast at the summit, which is taking place on the sidelines of the Asean-Australia Special Summit.

Madam Ho is in Sydney with her husband, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will be attending the 3rd Singapore-Australia Leaders' Summit and the Asean-Australia Special Summit.

Businesses have a stake in the well-being of the wider community that they operate in, Madam Ho said in her opening address.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After all, she added, businesses will find it hard to thrive if society fails.

"Hence, businesses must play their part as stewards for our communities, for our common good alongside governments and the civic society."

This means that aside from focusing on financial returns and profit, businesses should also contribute towards creating a fair, equitable and sustainable society and traintheir people for the future, she said.

"Businesses are in the frontline of technological change," Madam Ho said.

"In this age of disruption it must be a shared responsibility between businesses, governments and our labour movements to help reskill and upskill our workforce for the future."

Her remarks mirrored those of Mrs Turnbull's, who highlighted in her speech the importance of equipping women and girls with the technological skills needed to help them thrive in the jobs of the future.

It is estimated that by 2030, workers will spend 77 per cent more time using science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills, regardless of their job, said Mrs Turnbull, who is the wife of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

"So girls must be encouraged to make - as Ho Ching made - the choices that will arm them with the technology skills and the confidence to engage in this fast-changing, digitising and scientific world."

Increased female participation in the workforce and in leadership roles not only lifts the economic security of women individually but also benefits the global economy and societies, Mrs Turnbull said.

"There's an increasing focus on the importance of sustainable and ethical supply chains that may not be coincidental with women's increasing power and voice," she noted.

"In terms of larger firms, we've seen from several studies that companies with women in senior positions do a lot better."

The Australian government has set a target of having women make up half of government boards, she said.

THE STRAITS TIMES

ASEAN Business

Asean, Australia to make it easier for businesses to conduct cross-border digital trade

Myanmar needs urgent reforms as economy's in the woods

Taking the Asean trade horse to the water

Indonesia expects to have more than 5 unicorns by 2019

Asean's digital economy key to unlocking growth

What higher oil prices might mean for Asean economies

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_160318_1.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI stocks set to deliver S$20.9 billion dividend bonanza

BP_SGcondo_160318_3.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

CNY lull, absence of launches cause 28% drop in Feb new home sales

BT_20180316_MANDARIN_GARDEN_3353022.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

Mandarin Gardens 'likely to draw joint ventures and foreign players'

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
3 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Noble, Vibrant Group, Ipco, Yanlord Land
5 Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 6 months of growth

bp_growth_160318_53.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Quick takes: Outlook still robust despite February's export contraction, but pace of growth will slow

Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Strong start to year with Singapore firms raising US$816.9m in equity capital markets

Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley falls 4.5% after announcing share placement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening