BT EXCLUSIVE

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in Southeast Asia

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 6:00 AM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Grab as a Platform - its new concept - will serve to fund and support startups whose solutions have synergies with its various offerings, including transport, safety, payments and financial services.
BT FILE PHOTO

GRAB is making a play for South-east Asian startups in a bid to further expand its foothold in the region, amid anti-competition probes after it announced last week that it will acquire rival Uber's regional business.

Through its new concept - Grab as a Platform - it will fund and support

