Indonesia's Perry Warjiyo approved as central bank governor by Parliament

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's Parliament on Tuesday (April 3) approved Mr Perry Warjiyo's nomination to be central bank governor, succeeding Mr Agus Martowardojo, whose term ends in May, deputy speaker Taufik Kurniawan said.

Mr Perry, currently a Bank Indonesia deputy governor, was endorsed by Parliament's financial commission last week.

Mr A. Hafisz Tohir, the commission's deputy chairman, told Parliament on Tuesday that Mr Perry should focus on guarding the rupiah exchange rate as part of broader efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability.

At last week's hearing, Mr Perry pledged to direct monetary policy to support both economic growth and stability.

Mr Perry has a doctorate in monetary and international economics from Iowa State University.

