A bad week for greenback as Singdollar rises to 15-month high

Singapore
THE Singapore dollar continues to surge, rising to 1.3371 against the US dollar on Friday on scepticism over further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and continued geo-political worries.
Year to date, the SGD is up 8.2 per cent after a one per cent jump from
