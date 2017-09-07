You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Ageing populations will drag on growth in Asia: IMF chief

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 12:40

06186852.jpg
Rapidly ageing countries including China, Japan, Korea and Thailand "will have smaller workforces in the future and potentially lower productivity growth", IMF managing director Christine Lagarde told a conference in Seoul.
PHOTO: EPA

[SEOUL] The chief of the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that ageing populations in key Asian economies will drag on their growth, urging policymakers to step up their response to shifting demographics.

Studies show that Asia's population is ageing faster than anywhere else in the world, with Japan forecast to become the first "ultra-aged" country, meaning 28 percent of the population is 65 or over, while a fifth of the people in South Korea are expected to be 65 by 2030.

Rapidly ageing countries including China, Japan, Korea and Thailand "will have smaller workforces in the future and potentially lower productivity growth", IMF managing director Christine Lagarde told a conference in Seoul.

"We estimate that these countries could face lower annual GDP growth... by up to a percentage point," the IMF chief said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China and Japan are the world's second- and third-largest economies respectively, and slower growth in them risks having significant knock-on effects around the world.

Ms Lagarde urged governments to "boost the proportion of women in the workforce" by better accommodating working mothers with more childcare benefits and incentives for part-time work.

In emerging countries such as India - where populations are still growing - better education for girls and wider access to finance for women should be prioritised, she said.

According to some estimates, she added, closing the gender gap in the employment market could raise Japanese GDP by 9 per cent, South Korea's by 10 per cent, and India's by 27 per cent.

At Thursday's conference, Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju Yeol also called for steps to tackle low birth rates and create more jobs for women and older people.

"A failure in responding to population ageing will make the escape from possible structural low growth difficult," Mr Lee said.

An IMF report issued earlier this year projected population growth falling to zero in Asia by 2050 and the share of working-age people - now at its peak - declining over the coming decades.

Urging policymakers to act early to respond to the ageing population, the report warned: "Parts of Asia risk becoming old before becoming rich."

efffAFP

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

US dollar tumbles versus loonie after Bank of Canada raises rates

GSO's Bennett Goodman builds US$95b debt engine

Banks look to step up employee surveillance after latest scandal

Commonwealth Bank of Australia slapped with class-action suit

Euro heads for third day of gains on Fed talk before ECB meeting

Deutsche Bank boss calls on ECB to halt cheap money

Editor's Choice

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

jon5934 jwlng03.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

One-stop centre to help S'pore startups ace it abroad

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
3 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
4 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX

IMAGE- BandLab welcomes Chew to the family.JPG
Sep 7, 2017
Technology

Singapore social music startup BandLab buys UK livestreaming service Chew.tv

Sep 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M, Pavilion Gas tie up with PLN on small scale LNG in west Indonesia

IMG_ChangiGarden_02.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

Changi Garden to be put up for collective sale by tender with S$196m asking price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening