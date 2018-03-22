You are here

AIA Singapore appoints Gunawan Chiu as chief technology officer

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 11:48 AM
INSURER AIA Singapore on Thursday announced the appointment of Gunawan Chiu Wu Pin as chief technology officer since March 19.
He is responsible for driving and developing digital initiatives for AIA Singapore as part of the company's digital transformation plans.

Mr Chiu was previously chief of technology for AIA Financial Indonesia, where he oversaw IT operations, digital initiatives, data protection, business continuity and strategic projects development, AIA said in a media release.

Mr Chiu holds a Bachelor of Accounting and Bachelor of Computing from Monash University, Australia.

Banking & Finance

