Ant Financial drops deal with MoneyGram as US approval fails

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Beijing
ANT Financial, an affiliate of Chinese internet titan Alibaba, has been forced to abandon a US$1.2 billion deal to buy US remittances firm MoneyGram after failing to get approval from regulators in Washington.
The decision by the Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) will
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo