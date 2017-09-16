You are here
Asia is core to Indosuez Wealth Management: CEO
It is able to offer to clients 10-20 private equity funds every year, which also provides diversification
Singapore
ASIA is a core market for Indosuez Wealth Management, the private banking arm of Credit Agricole, France's second largest bank, said Jean-Francois Deroche, chief executive of CA Indosuez (Switzerland) SA.
CA Indosuez controls the international private banking business of
