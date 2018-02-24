You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
THE BROAD VIEW

Asian emerging markets beckon investors

Compared to Latin American, European or Middle Eastern developing economies, they are generally more resilient
Sat, Feb 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180224_TAIPEI_3322817.jpg
A night market in Taipei. Taiwan and Thailand come out on top among 22 developing economies in terms of current-account balances, while Brazil and Hungary are projected to have the largest debt pile, data compiled by Moody's Investors Service show.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Manila

THE spectre of volatile financial markets is prompting investors to be more selective in emerging markets, and Asia is stacking up to be among the most resilient when it comes to economic measures.

Taiwan and Thailand come out on top among 22 developing economies in terms of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180224_CREATIVE_3323576.jpg
Feb 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Creative leads tech fever rally on its '3D' sound technology

BT_20180224_REDAS_3323403.jpg
Feb 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Redas chief: BSD tweak unlikely to derail housing recovery

BT_20180224_NEWCVR_3323470.jpg
Feb 24, 2018
Brunch

Wish upon a budget

Most Read

1 Creative brings '3D' sound to headphones after US$100m R&D
2 StanChart first major foreign bank to consolidate all Singapore operations
3 Hot stock: Creative stock nearly doubles, company responds to SGX query
4 Hyflux 2018 retail perps 'unlikely' to be called in April, says analyst
5 Hot stock: SembMarine down more than 6% as Q4 results disappoint
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180224_REDAS_3323403.jpg
Feb 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Redas chief: BSD tweak unlikely to derail housing recovery

BT_20180224_CREATIVE_3323576.jpg
Feb 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Creative leads tech fever rally on its '3D' sound technology

BT_20180224_AGGIFT24_3323235.jpg
Feb 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

India's offshore hub not competing with S'pore: Gujarat business city's CEO

Feb 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

SBS Transit lands Bukit Merah bus contract with S$472 million bid

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening