You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Asset manager BlackRock's quarterly profit falls 1.2%

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 20:48

19-41126616 - 13_01_2017 - BLACKROCK EARNS.jpg
BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 1.2 per cent fall in quarterly profit on Friday as investors rushed into low-cost funds.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 1.2 per cent fall in quarterly profit on Friday as investors rushed into low-cost funds.

The New York-based company's net income fell to US$851 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 from US$861 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, BlackRock earned US$5.13, up from US$5.11 in the prior quarter as the number of shares outstanding fell. On an adjusted basis, earnings amounted to US$5.14 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$5.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, although it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 JTC gives O&M lessees and tenants rental rebates of 3-10% for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening