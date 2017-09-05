You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ASX queries Chinese companies on capital flows

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 17:12

fa-asx-20170905.jpg
The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) said on Tuesday it has written to more than 40 Chinese companies listed locally, asking whether China's crackdown on capital outflows presents them any difficulties.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) said on Tuesday it has written to more than 40 Chinese companies listed locally, asking whether China's crackdown on capital outflows presents them any difficulties.

China last year launched a clampdown on outflows and overseas direct investment to support its ailing yuan currency and ease pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.

Measures include vetting transfers of US$5 million or more and increased scrutiny on outbound corporate investment.

Those involved in helping Chinese invest overseas say it is now much tougher to get money out of the country.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The ASX made its requests as a "precautionary step to help ensure the market is kept informed," its spokesman, Matthew Gibbs, said in an emailed statement.

"By asking companies to clarify their position, ASX and investors can assess if the issue is isolated or widespread. Based on the responses released to the market thus far, it appears the funding concerns are specific to one company that is already suspended," it said, without naming the company.

At least 13 small Sydney-listed Chinese companies had responded to the ASX query by late Tuesday, and none said they encountered any difficulties transferring funds between China and Australia.

The ASX imposed no deadline for responses and said it had taken similar action before, writing in July to mining companies exposed to law changes in Tanzania.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

ECB to play for time as pressure grows on easy money

AUD underpinned by upbeat data, NZD steady

Australia central bank holds rates at 1.5%

Hong Kong needs new ways to lure more tech listings: HKEX CEO

Australia's Commonwealth Bank slapped with class-action suit over money laundering

US dollar steadies after pondering North Korea headlines, US policies in focus

Editor's Choice

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

fa-noble-20170905.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble Group shareholders approve sale of North Americas gas and power unit to Mercuria

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

fa-tcj-20170905.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Tan Chuan-Jin to become new Speaker of Parliament, Desmond Lee to helm MSF

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

IE, Spring merge to form Enterprise Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening