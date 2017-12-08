ASX to start using blockchain to process equity transactions

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Sydney
AUSTRALIA'S main stock exchange just announced one of the finance industry's biggest bets yet on blockchain.
Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) will start using blockchain - the ledger software that makes bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies possible - to process equity
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo