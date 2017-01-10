You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Aussie banks make strong start in offshore bonds

Westpac and National Australia Bank tap US market for first bond sales of 2017
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 05:50

Sydney

TWO Australian major banks overcame intense competition last week to access the buoyant US dollar bond market, where investors lapped up the latest offerings from the country's well-regarded Double A rated issuers.

The Big Four like to open the year strongly and stay well

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening