You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Aussie fund giant bets on US company bonds as tax talk lingers

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 10:21 AM

000813160.jpg
US lawmakers will succeed in inking a US$1.4 trillion deal to slash corporate taxes by early next year. American companies with solid balance sheets will be the biggest winners and pose some of the best credit investments in 2018.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] US lawmakers will succeed in inking a US$1.4 trillion deal to slash corporate taxes by early next year. American companies with solid balance sheets will be the biggest winners and pose some of the best credit investments in 2018.

That's the conviction of QIC Ltd, one of Australia's biggest money managers overseeing A$82 billion (S$83.9 billion) in assets. It also comes at a time when Senate Republicans can afford to lose no more than two votes among their ranks to pass the tax measures without Democratic help this week.

"It's a real Goldilocks period in the US - risk assets are doing well," Susan Buckley, managing director of global liquid strategies at QIC, said of the US economic landscape.

"There's a high probability that the tax legislation will get through before the end of the year, if not early next year. It is going to be good for corporates and provide opportunities to pay down debt."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

QIC's view comes as US President Donald Trump seeks to deliver an overhaul of the US tax system by the end of December, including a bill to cut the corporate tax rate to 20 per cent from 35 per cent in 2019. Risk assets such as equities and corporate bonds have surged this year in anticipation that the reforms will pass, with the S&P 500 reaching a record high while investment-grade US corporate bonds have gained almost 6 per cent.

Not everything is set in stone for the reforms to go through. While the House passed its own tax-cut measures last month, the reforms need to get the green light from the Senate, whose budget committee agreed to send the bill to the floor for a vote as early as Thursday.

Ms Buckley said QIC's debt funds have managed to beat their respective benchmarks during the year after favouring investment grade US corporate bonds, even though "there have been episodes where you've had some heightened concerns about the market".

Should the tax cuts fail to get through, there will be a correction in the equity and bond markets, she said. The Queensland-based manager will consider using credit options and other derivative instruments to hedge their bond bets "if the time lines are not being met" for the tax reforms.

Here are QIC's views on other investment opportunities: Favours bonds sold by Australian and offshore infrastructure and utilities companies that pay steady income streams; wary of bonds sold by Australian property companies that have exposure to a heated housing market and highly-indebted households; and also cautious on retail sector which is facing stiffening competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Japan's Nissin Foods noodle unit plans HK$1.13b IPO in Hong Kong

NZ dollar slips from 2-1/2 week peak, Aussie near 5-month lows

Bitcoin leaves skeptics behind while blasting to record US$10,000

Bitcoin tops US$10,000 in some exchanges

State Street's FX business thrives despite competition from global banks

CIMB's Q3 profit beats expectations on lower provisions, consumer boost

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171129_JWCMA_3198217.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Transport

Singapore to lead Asia digital push by CMA CGM

Nov 29, 2017
Real Estate

Redas proposing formal joint panel with lead govt agency

lwxnoble291117.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble to sell four vessels for about US$95m to further pare debt

317396306_0-12.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin leaves skeptics behind while blasting to record US$10,000

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening