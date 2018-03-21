You are here

Australia lender Westpac names new Singapore-based general manager for Asia-Pacific

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 11:52 AM
Michael Correa.JPG
Mr Correa will be responsible for overseeing all of Westpac’s business operations in Asia as well as client, partner and regulator relationships.
PHOTO: WESTPAC

AUSTRALIAN lender Westpac has appointed a new Asia-Pacific general manager who will be based in Singapore.

Michael Correa, who is now head of corporate and institutional distribution and origination, financial markets at Westpac in Sydney, will be moving to Singapore and starts an immediate transition into his role.

He will report to Lyn Cobley, group executive for Westpac Institutional Bank, and will be responsible for overseeing all of Westpac's business operations in Asia as well as client, partner and regulator relationships.

Mr Correa joined Westpac's financial markets team in 2011 leading the global capital markets business. He has more than 20 years of regional industry experience, including eight years in Asia.

Before joining Westpac, Mr Correa spent 17 years with ANZ.

