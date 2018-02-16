You are here

Australia, New Zealand currencies make the most of US dollar malaise

The Aussie was holding at US$0.7931 after climbing 0.8 per cent overnight while the kiwi was up at US$0.7384, having surged 1.3 per cent
Fri, Feb 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

The drop in the US dollar was a boon to prices for Australia's commodity exports with everything from gold to copper and iron ore on the rise.
Sydney

THE Australian and New Zealand dollars held firm on their US counterpart on Thursday as the sudden, and unexpected, return of risk appetite helped offset a sharp rise in US bond yields.

The Aussie was holding at US$0.7931 after climbing 0.8 per cent in a wild session

