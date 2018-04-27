You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia, New Zealand dollars near multi-month lows as greenback gains

Fri, Apr 27, 2018 - 10:55 AM

BP_AustNZ_270418_34.jpg
The Australian dollar slipped again on Friday to a near five-month trough while its New Zealand cousin paused after eight straight sessions of losses as the greenback looked set to continue climbing.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar slipped again on Friday to a near five-month trough while its New Zealand cousin paused after eight straight sessions of losses as the greenback looked set to continue climbing.

The Australian dollar eased to US$0.7548, a level not seen since early December. Technical analysts see critical support at US$0.7498.

The Aussie fell on every single day of this week and is on track for its second straight weekly loss.

The New Zealand dollar was a shade softer at US$0.7060, its lowest since late December.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The kiwi is down more than 2 per cent for the week so far, following a 1.9 per cent drop last week.

It has now stretched its run of losses to eight sessions, the longest since November 2017.

The declines in the antipodean currencies came as US 10-year yields rose above the psychological 3 per cent barrier earlier this week.

The upsurge has pushed the dollar to its highest since early January against a basket of currencies.

But other factors are also weighing on the Aussie.

"It is noticeable that the AUD has come under increasing pressure since the start of the year as both iron ore and Chinese equity prices have weakened," said Simon Derrick, chief currency strategist at BNY Mellon.

Dalian iron ore has fallen nearly 14 per cent this year so far. Separately, data out on Friday showed profits earned by China's industrial firms slowed sharply in March.

China is Australia's leading trading partner and the Aussie is often played as a liquid proxy for the Chinese yuan.

"With the mood music out of Beijing sounding increasingly gloomy over the past week, the risk is that support from this sector for the AUD continues to weaken," Mr Derrick added.

Shanghai's SSE Composite index and China's blue-chip CSI 300 are both set to record their third straight monthly losses in April.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board meets on Tuesday for its monthly policy decision where it is all but certain to hold rates at a record low 1.50 per cent.

On Friday, the RBA will issue its quarterly statement on monetary policy, in which analysts expect it to trim Australia's growth forecast.

New Zealand government bonds rose, sending yields down about 5 basis points at the long end and 2 basis points lower at the short end of the curve.

Australian government bond futures gained, with the three-year bond contract up 3 ticks at 97.740. The 10-year contract added 3.5 ticks to 97.1550. 

REUTERS

 

Banking & Finance

Australia watchdog has hardly used its punitive powers, misconduct inquiry hears

Malaysia's Najib says markets to decide on ringgit

Deutsche Bank calls time on Wall Street in retreat to Europe

Deutsche Bank fired 300 US-based investment bankers on Wednesday: source

Working adults short of critical illness insurance cover, says LIA

Barclays' better than expected Q1 profit marred by US fines

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_270418_1.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Technology

New disruptors lining up to eat Grab's lunch

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_4.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS proposes guidelines for FIs on accountability and standard of conduct

BP_Cuscaden Road_270418_2.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Bidders tussle for 2 out of 3 residential sites under govt land sales programme

Most Read

1 Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries
2 Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping
3 Hot stock: Venture slips 10% after posting 72% jump in Q1 earnings
4 Indonesia's Go-Jek and ComfortDelGro in talks to explore tie-up: Report
5 DBS shareholders hard to please with grievances over service and questions on ROE
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_45.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economic outlook for 2018 remains positive despite global trade risks: MAS

BP_CBD_270418_44.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retrenchments in Q1 lowest in nearly 7 years, unemployment rate dips: MOM

BP_Singapore private_270418_19.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices rise 3.9%; steepest gain since Q2 2010

BP_KimMoon_270418_21.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Two Koreas' leaders in historic handshake

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening