You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia, New Zealand dollars soar as greenback sinks

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 14:36

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar rocketed past a key barrier at 80 US cents, triggering a wave of stop losses on Friday while its New Zealand cousin soared to a two-week high as fading expectations of a US rate hike sank the greenback.

The US dollar index slipped 0.6 per cent to its lowest since January 2015 after New York Fed president William Dudley sounded less confident about US rate rises in the face of weak inflation.

The Australian dollar climbed the most in 3-1/2 weeks to hit US$0.8110, the highest since May 2015. It is up 1.77 per cent for the week, on track to record its best performance since mid-July.

The New Zealand dollar jumped 1.4 per cent to US$0.7331, the highest since Aug 22. For the week, the kiwi has risen 3.8 per cent after five straight weeks of losses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Just seems to be mix of several things - US dollar weakness for one. We've also just got news of an earthquake in Mexico. That's also having a play as traders prefer yen for safe haven," said Stuart McDonald, a Melbourne-based forex dealer at IG Markets.

"I think the focus now is on US dollar weakness. It just seems to be gaining some real traction."

An earthquake of magnitude eight struck off the southern coast of Mexico late on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, shaking buildings across the centre and south of the country and sending people running into the streets in the capital.

Mexico's civil protection agency said it was the strongest earthquake to hit the country since a devastating 1985 tremor that toppled buildings and killed thousands.

The US currency was already under pressure on worries about the impact of hurricanes Irma and Harvey on the world's largest economy, stoking safe-haven demand for government debt and the yen.

New Zealand government bonds gained, sending yields 5.5 basis points lower at the long end of the curve.

Australian government bond futures rose, with the three-year bond contract up three ticks at 98.020. The 10-year contract climbed 8.5 ticks to 97.45.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

Former VP sentenced to 14 years jail for money laundering and cheating: CPIB

Temasek-backed startup Adyen targets Asian payments expansion

China's yuan extends blistering 2017 rally to 7.5% after breaching key level

Euro presses higher against US dollar, Asia markets cautious

Hong Kong dollar surges most in 1-1/2 years, boosting developers

Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles

Editor's Choice

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Grandstands_1.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

F1 ticket sales rev up in final lap of current contract

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Most Read

1 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
2 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
3 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
4 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

WJ__9181.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles

Sep 8, 2017
Stocks

Cromwell European Reit talks IPO at 0.55 to 0.57 euro per unit, targets Sept 28 listing

Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Former VP sentenced to 14 years jail for money laundering and cheating: CPIB

Sep 8, 2017
Stocks

Singapore stocks finish Friday mixed; STI down 1.5% for week

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening