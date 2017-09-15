You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars cold shouldered as others talk of rate hikes

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 11:52 AM

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars were nursing losses for the week on Friday as markets priced in a greater risk of rate increases in the United States and the UK, but scant chance of any near-term tightening at home.

The Australian dollar was pinned at US$0.7992, to be down 0.7 per cent for the week so far having failed to hold the recent two-year peak of US$0.8125.

It slipped after the US dollar got a lift from unexpectedly firm inflation figures which reignited the risk of a December rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Rising rates abroad are becoming a theme, with Canada having already tightened twice in recent months while the Bank of England took a surprisingly hawkish turn on Thursday by saying a hike was likely if inflation kept accelerating.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That left sterling up at A$1.6742, having jumped 1.1 per cent on Thursday to a nine-week top at A$1.6801. The pound was also up a hefty 2.3 per cent for the week.

A hike in Australia is considered a more distant prospect given still low inflation, sluggish wage growth and the mountain of debt held by households.

While data this week showed employment was surging, it was being met by an increase in the supply of labour that limited the upward pressure on wages and inflation.

Analysts at National Australia Bank saw enough economic positives to drop their call for no rate move at all next year and instead pencil in two hikes.

Yet they thought the first increase would still not come until August.

"We are pencilling in rate rises of 25 basis points in August and November of 2018, although the precise path will be data dependent," said NAB chief economist Alan Oster.

"While we remain cautious about aspects of the economic outlook, we now believe the labour market will strengthen enough to allow the RBA to remove some of the emergency stimulus currently in place."

The New Zealand dollar was slightly lower at US$0.7221, to be down 0.4 per cent for the week so far.

The currency was vulnerable to further swings one week before a general election with the race too close to call.

A gain in the polls for the newly invigorated Labour government has tended to push the New Zealand dollar lower, due to uncertainty about the future of its trade and immigration policies.

It would represent a change in government after nine years of the National Party's hold on power.

"With the domestic political polls whipping about, it is little wonder that the NZD is too. That will no doubt remain the theme for at least the next week as the election remains too close to call," ANZ said in a research note.

The number of homes sold in New Zealand fell sharply in August but house prices were up, data showed on Friday, while separate figures showed manufacturing activity was robust last month.

New Zealand government bonds were lower across maturities, with the 10-year yield up 1.5 basis points.

Australian government bond futures slipped, with the three-year bond contract off 3.5 ticks at 97.855. The 10-year contract eased 1.75 ticks to 97.2250. REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

China cracks down on pyramid scams after deaths

China's WeChat crackdown drives bitcoin devotees to Telegram

Japan scrutinises regional banks' fund buying as risks rise

DBS, IMDA to create first fintech training programme under TeSA initiative

China Internet finance body suggests framework to support virtual currencies

Yen steady after North Korea missile launch

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Singapore telco stocks little changed after latest iPhone launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-AnsonRd03.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

MAS, Securities Commission Malaysia inks agreement on fintech, innovation

dbs fintech 17738180 .jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Technology

DBS, IMDA to create first fintech training programme under TeSA initiative

2017-08-07T030634Z_732054440_RC15C13414C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data

2016-03-29T132743Z_1252826000_GF10000363822_RTRMADP_3_RUSSIA-PRIVATISATION-BANKS.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

UBS shuns Singapore, Hong Kong housing market on policy risks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening