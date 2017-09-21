You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars give ground to US$, jump on yen

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 10:44 AM

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped against a broadly firmer US currency on Thursday, but surging yields at home helped deliver sharp gains on lower-yielding competitors including the yen and Swiss franc.

The Australian dollar backtracked to US$0.8010, from a peak of US$0.8105, while the kiwi eased to US$0.7333 from a top of US$0.7436.

The retreat came after the US Federal Reserve stuck with plans to hike rates in December despite subdued inflation and the economic impact of recent hurricanes.

The hawkish outlook sent Treasury yields to six-week highs and caught the market short of US dollars.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Yet Australian and New Zealand yields have risen even faster and made the currencies attractive to carry trade investors. That was especially so against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc where policy is being kept super-loose.

Yields on Australian three-year bonds have shot up in the past two weeks to reach levels not seen since late 2015. The spread over Japanese bonds has in turn ballooned out to 236 basis points, the widest since December 2014.

Investors responded by lifting the Aussie to a near two-year top on the yen at 90.30, bringing gains to 3.9 per cent in eight sessions. It also made a bullish break of a double-top from July at 89.33 and 89.42, opening the way to another chart target at 91.23.

The kiwi has likewise sped from 78.00 yen to a current 82.50. Yields on New Zealand's 10-year paper have climbed 33 basis points in little more than a week to hit their highest since May at 3.08 per cent.

The shift higher in yields has been partly a response to a hawkish turn by some central banks abroad, notably in Britain and Canada, and to a run of strong jobs numbers in Australia.

This has led the futures market to price in more chance of an earlier rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), even though policymakers have shown no inclination to move.

A hike to 1.75 per cent is now almost fully priced in by July next year, while both NAB and ANZ recently changed their views to tip two hikes in the second half of 2018.

There is thus much focus on a speech by RBA Governor Philip Lowe later on Thursday to see if the bank might be reconsidering the outlook for steady rates.

"The past few weeks have seen an interesting switch by financial markets towards more optimistic views on the global and domestic growth outlooks," said Michael Workman, a senior economist at CBA. "We do not expect the RBA to lift their cash rate till late 2018. But the risk of an earlier move is building."

Data from New Zealand on Thursday showed the economy expanded by 0.8 per cent in the second quarter, boosted by growth in exports, tourism and population.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Opening of reconstructed OCBC building in Xiamen a symbol of enduring ties between S'pore and China: Heng Swee Keat

China may let insurance funds take part in firms' debt-to-equity swaps

China may let insurance funds take part in firms' debt-to-equity swaps

HKD's not so boring now as options top US$100b

Ex-Barclays CEO Jenkins bags £34m for his fintech startup

QBE prices US$300m fixed rate senior notes due 2023

Editor's Choice

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

Jurong Port Tank Terminals.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
3 Taking stock three years after oil rout
4 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Sep 21, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX to 'invest strategically' to boost fixed income business

Changi Airport.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport sees 7% rise in passenger movements in August

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

AIA Group buys Australian insurer for S$4.1bn

Sep 21, 2017
Consumer

Local brands vague about palm oil usage, among other issues: WWF report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening