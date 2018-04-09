You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars tad higher but traders cautious

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 1:16 PM

file6xg4q2ru7q118xyfc1th.jpg
The Australian and New Zealand dollars held within recent ranges on Monday as investors tried to gauge whether a simmering tariff spat between the United States and China had the potential of exploding into a full-blown trade war.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars held within recent ranges on Monday as investors tried to gauge whether a simmering tariff spat between the United States and China had the potential of exploding into a full-blown trade war.

The Australian dollar was 0.2 per cent firmer at US$0.7691, within a US$0.7643-US$0.7727 trading band that has held since late March.

The New Zealand dollar rose 0.2 per cent to US$0.7290 to sit slightly above Friday's low of US$0.7244.

Investors have been left to review a feast of news reports on trade after US President Donald Trump threatened further tariffs on Chinese imports last Thursday. In response, Beijing warned it was fully prepared to retaliate with a "fierce counter strike".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But there were also seemingly positive headlines with US officials hoping the dispute could be resolved through talks and Mr Trump predicting China would take down its trade barriers.

"While an outright US-China trade war is not on the cards yet the war of words is definitely on and it is likely to keep markets on edge over the coming weeks and potentially months," said Rodrigo Catril, Sydney-based senior forex strategist at NAB.

"If more of the same is to be expected in terms of trade tension, NZD and AUD are likely to stay confined to their recent ranges and with the AUD caught in the US-China crosshairs, NZD probably has more upside."

There has been heightened volatility in global financial markets since Mr Trump first slapped import tariffs on aluminium and steel products last month and later singled out China with extra duties.

Trade barriers would prove negative for the open, export-heavy economies of Australia and New Zealand and their currencies, which are also liquid proxies for risk.

"Peak liquidity and slowing global growth momentum suggest we prefer to sell spikes," said ANZ bank economists, referring to the kiwi which has eked out small gains in every single week since mid-March.

In contrast, the Aussie has dipped each week since March 9.

New Zealand government bonds gained, sending yields 1.5 basis points lower along most of the curve.

Australian government bond futures were mixed, with the three-year bond contract unchanged at 97.830. The 10-year contract dipped one tick to 97.32.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank's new CEO plans investment banking review

MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit

China's yuan edges up, likely to ease in long run on trade dispute

Bank of China, ICBC join 7 other banks offering PayNow in Singapore

US dollar nurses losses as US-China trade tensions cloud outlook

Deutsche Bank replaces CEO amid losses and lack of direction

Editor's Choice

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

file6zgdj8lyrdf133plh73u.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

BT_20180409_ANGTOPLINE9_3385389.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Making room for renewable energy

Most Read

1 Uber-Grab deal: Uber app extended to April 15
2 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
3 Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution
4 Rebuilt house in Bin Tong Park sold for S$48m
5 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Real Estate

United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price

Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit

Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of China, ICBC join 7 other banks offering PayNow in Singapore

Apr 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: LTC Corp, Keppel, Asti, Alliance Mineral, Perennial, Sinopipe

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening