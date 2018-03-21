You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian banking inquiry hears Westpac mis-sold auto-finance

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 12:09 PM

[SYDNEY] Westpac Banking Corp's auto-finance business approved applications that contained no expense information, and relied heavily on the advice of car-yard managers when processing loans, an inquiry into Australia's financial sector heard on Wednesday.

In Australia, 90 per cent of car sales are arranged through finance organised by dealerships and lenders, according to the inquiry, with new finance commitments for vehicles last year totalling A$35.7 billion (S$36.2 billion).

The sector, dominated by Westpac, Macquarie Group and a range of specialist lenders such as Toyota Financial Services, has been singled out by the inquiry, which can recommend criminal or civil prosecutions and legislative changes.

The Royal Commission turned its attention to Westpac for the first time on Wednesday, using the experience of customer Nalini Thiruvangadam to show how some customers were mis-sold car loans they could never hope to repay.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In emotional testimony, Ms Thiruvangadam said she signed documents at a car yard in 2012 that compelled her to pay almost A$260 a fortnight for what she later found out was a "demo car that jerked a lot".

Ms Thiruvangadam, who was earning A$350 per fortnight at the time plus government benefits, said she fell behind on rent payments and other bills and was subjected to threats by a Westpac-owned subsidiary of having her car towed should she not pay out the loan in full.

Westpac general manager, specialist finance, Phillip Godkin said under questioning on Wednesday that the bank had not taken reasonable steps to verify the customer's finances, which included accepting an application with no expenses details, and that "we shouldn't have made this loan".

Mr Godkin said Westpac relied on car-yard business managers to verify a customer's financial position.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australia lender Westpac names new Singapore-based general manager for Asia-Pacific

US dollar firm as market looks to Fed for rate hike outlook

US Federal Reserve likely to hike interest rates for first time in 2018

US credit markets lend fuel to equity rout

Europe is only halfway to healthier banks

Money manager hopes to profit as Asian investors target Europe

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

BT_20180321_YOCOTEC19_3359257.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

BT_20180321_RMNOBLE_3359173.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shareholder sues Noble and execs, accuses them of inflating profits

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece

Mar 21, 2018
Stocks

Trading error erases US$3b from Taiwan oil heavyweight

BT_20180321_HHBUNKER3YMU_3359291.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Transport

Singapore bunkering middlemen face existential threat amid changes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening