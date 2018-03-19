You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia's CBA acknowledges it hurt customers as inquiry enters second week

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 8:04 AM

BP_CBA_190318_66.jpg
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has acknowledged it treated customers unfairly as a powerful inquiry into the scandal-hit banking sector that has uncovered serious misconduct and fraud enters its second week.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has acknowledged it treated customers unfairly as a powerful inquiry into the scandal-hit banking sector that has uncovered serious misconduct and fraud enters its second week.

Incoming CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said in an email to staff that the second week of hearings would feature instances"where customers have been treated unfairly".

"In many cases, our actions have had a significant impact on the financial and emotional well-being of our customers," Mr Comyn said in an email sent to CBA employees late on Friday, and seen by Reuters.

"This is unacceptable."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Comyn, who before being named as new CEO headed the bank's retail unit, is taking over the chief executive role next month, replacing Ian Narev who has led the bank since December 2011.

Mr Narev's resignation came after years of scandals at Australia's biggest bank, including thousands of alleged breaches of anti-money-laundering and terror financing rules.

"Where we have made mistakes we must and will take responsibility for them, we will make things right for our customers, and not repeat the same mistakes," Mr Comyn added in the letter.

The year-long inquiry last week heard CBA had failed to fix a flawed system of financial incentives paid to mortgage brokers, despite knowing it could hurt customers.

Its smaller rival, National Australia Bank, also conceded that its system of bonuses and incentives encouraged bankers to engage in fraudulent lending practices.

CBA has over 16 million customers, according to its annual report.

Last week, a barrister assisting the commission scolded CBA for providing "meaningless" spreadsheets instead of specific documentation of misconduct, as requested.

Mr Comyn said the bank would resubmit its documentation as soon as possible.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Foreign banks step up in Taiwan

Economists split on MAS tightening: survey

Citigroup wants more senior women at its markets unit in Asia

Tech companies IQiyi, Bilibili extend rush by China firms to list in US

Indonesian banks will see more than 12% loan growth in 2018: regulator

Russia's US$4b bond sale defies UK spat as bids roll in

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
2 En-bloc fever may be cooling
3 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
4 URA launches tenders for residential sites at Mattar Road, Silat Avenue
5 Wrist watch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in biggest en bloc deal this season

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists split on MAS tightening: survey

BP_Donald Trump_190318_72.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump to seek death penalty for drug dealers in opioid plan: White House

Mar 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening