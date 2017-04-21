You are here
Back to basics: Global investment banks beef up transaction business in Asia
They are gearing up for a likely pick-up in trade and using investment banking platforms as a lever
Hong Kong
WITH dealmaking in Asia sluggish and Chinese investment banks taking market share from global rivals, some foreign banks are ploughing resources into transaction banking, the workaday business of financing trade, managing cash and facilitating payments.
At a time of
Powered by GET.com
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg