Bain makes first close for Asia credit fund, raising US$557m

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 11:18

[HONG KONG] Bain Capital made the first close to its Asia credit fund, raising US$557 million as the private equity firm looks to scoop up distressed debt in China and other countries in the region.

Bain Capital Special Situations Asia LP, as the fund is called, tapped 38 investors so far for the fund, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission dated Sept 5.

Reuters previously reported the firm was looking to raise US$1 billion for its first Asia-focused credit fund to capitalise on distressed debt and direct lending opportunities, according to people familiar with the plans.

The firm made its first foray into Chinese distressed debt in May, buying a portfolio of real estate non-performing loans (NPLs) worth US$200 million in principal from China Huarong Asset Management, the country's biggest distressed debt manager.

