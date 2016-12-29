You are here
Bank Negara reminds financial institutions of their reporting obligations
This follows recent crackdown on offshore ringgit NDF (non-deliverable forward) market
Kuala Lumpur
FOLLOWING its recent clampdown on the offshore ringgit NDF (non-deliverable forward) market to curb speculative activities on the currency, Bank Negara has reminded financial institutions their reporting obligations under the Financial Services Act 2013 (FSA), which requires
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg