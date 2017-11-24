You are here

Bank of China, Lianhe Zaobao launch credit card for SPH readers

Fri, Nov 24, 2017 - 12:00 PM

The Singapore branch of Bank of China and Lianhe Zaobao, the Chinese flagship newspaper of Singapore Press Holdings, have launched a co-branded credit and debit card.
THE Singapore branch of Bank of China and Lianhe Zaobao, the Chinese flagship newspaper of Singapore Press Holdings, have launched a co-branded credit and debit card.

The Bank of China Lianhe Zaobao card is Singapore's first Diamond credit card equipped with UnionPay QuickPass, which enables cardholders to make fast and secure contactless payments.

The card offers up to 30.7 per cent savings on petrol and 10 per cent cash rebate on dining, online shopping and department store spend.

It also offers a 20 per cent discount on Lianhe Zaobao and other SPH newspaper subscriptions and over 1,400 exclusive privileges at UnionPay partner merchants around the world.

The card will also be compatible with the Bank of China Singapore e-wallet app that is set to launch at the end of this year. This will allow cardholders to make QR code payments via the UnionPay network.

SPH deputy chief executive officer Anthony Tan said at a launch ceremony on Friday that the benefits had been carefully curated to ensure their relevance to Lianhe Zaobao readers.

"Our forays into such adjacencies also indicate how our media business must and has evolved. In this day and age when there is plenty of competition for eyeballs and time, we are dedicated to quality journalism first and foremost, but this will not be enough," he said.

"We will need to work with like-minded partners, like UnionPay and Bank of China, to grow brand recognition and loyalty on our platforms."

Bank of China Singapore general manager Anson Lim said working with SPH, the largest media platform here, helps expand the bank's local reach.

"We are not only reaching out to Zaobao readers but readers of The Straits Times and The Business Times as well."

