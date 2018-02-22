You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of England stance emboldens bets for rate increase in May

Thu, Feb 22, 2018 - 2:08 PM

BP_Bank of England_220218_71.jpg
Investors betting the Bank of England (BOE) will raise interest rates again as soon as May just got a boost.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Investors betting the Bank of England (BOE) will raise interest rates again as soon as May just got a boost.

BOE chief economist Andy Haldane's comment on Wednesday that the long-awaited pickup in wages "is starting to take root" saw the pound pare a decline and pushed up the market-implied probability of a rate increase in less than three months from now. The odds of a May hike as priced by money markets now stand at 83 per cent, up from 78 per cent earlier in the day and just 51 per cent before the central bank's last meeting on Feb. 8.

"There's very much a presumption that if the BOE is right on wage expectation, that will have supportive elements for rates and ultimately for sterling," said Jeremy Stretch, head of Group-of-10 currency strategy at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

The pickup in rate-increase expectations comes at a time when the UK and the European Union are still wrangling over Brexit negotiations and wage data in Britain is yet to signal solid growth.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Even amid hawkish BOE signals, room for sterling gains continues to be limited by the "overarching" issue of Brexit, according to Stretch.

"There is a degree of scepticism how quickly wage growth will come through," he said.

"If you're an international investor trying to decide whether you want to be long sterling or not, the news on Brexit negotiations are going to oscillate in the background. All in all, it is becoming difficult for sterling to break through all that noise."

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_220218_1.jpg
Feb 22, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Banks & developers eye imported services GST

BT_20180222_JLNETFLIX22_3320045.jpg
Feb 22, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: GST walls for e-commerce without borders

BP_Sembcorp Marine_220218_2.jpg
Feb 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine Q4 slips into the red on lower business volume

Most Read

1 Singapore Budget 2018: Impact of buyer's stamp duty hike to be felt most for big-ticket purchases
2 Singapore Budget 2018: S$700m bonus; delayed pain for long-term gain
3 Singapore Budget 2018: Buyer's stamp duty hike better than wealth taxes
4 Singapore Budget 2018: Singapore unveils targeted budget for sustainable growth
5 Govt cannot comment on investigations by CPIB but Keppel's board will be held to account: Indranee
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

ST file marine offshore.jpg
Feb 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore aims for 1,500 new jobs, S$5.8b value-add in revamp of marine and offshore engineering industry

ST file marine offshore.jpg
Feb 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore moves up 1 spot, claims 6th place among least corrupt countries

20180222_100603.jpg
Feb 22, 2018
Government & Economy

SBF to lead Singapore companies taking part in first China International Import Expo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening