Bank of Korea holds policy rate steady with inflation below goal

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Seoul
SOUTH Korea's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday as inflation remains below target and the nation's currency trades near a multi-year high.
The decision to keep the seven-day repurchase rate at 1.5 per cent, in the next-to-last rate decision before
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo