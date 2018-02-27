You are here

Bank of Korea leaves rates at 1.50%, as expected

Tue, Feb 27, 2018 - 9:22 AM

The Bank of Korea left its key interest rate unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, taking note of muted inflationary pressure and showing caution ahead of any further monetary tightening in the United States.
A Bank of Korea media official did not elaborate on the monetary policy committee's decision to keep the base rate at 1.50 per cent. Governor Lee Ju Yeol is due to hold a news conference from 0220 GMT.

All 14 economists in a Reuters poll had forecast the central bank would hold rates steady on Tuesday.

