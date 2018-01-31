You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Banker bonuses jumping while traders brace for smaller payouts

Tue, Jan 30, 2018 - 11:15 PM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street bankers are celebrating this bonus season, while the party in trading divisions is somewhat more subdued.

Buoyed by record debt-underwriting fees as corporations took advantage of cheap financing, bankers saw their bonuses for last year swell while colleagues in sales and trading braced for smaller payouts. That gap may only widen in 2018 as the US tax overhaul sparked the hottest start for mergers in nearly two decades.

The dynamic was at play at JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest Wall Street firm by revenue, where investment bankers' 2017 bonus pool grew by about 5 per cent, while fixed-income trading personnel saw theirs drop by about 12 per cent, according to people with knowledge of the payments. The equities trading bonus pool was roughly unchanged, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn't publicly available.

At Bank of America Corp, the investment-banking bonus pool rose between 5 per cent and 10 per cent, while the equities one shrank about 5 per cent, with deeper declines in some other units, including cash equities. The firm's annual investment-banking fees were the strongest in at least 10 years, driven by a bonanza in debt underwriting and a record take from advisory work during the last three months of the year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banker bonuses didn't rise as sharply as revenue. Investment-banking fees jumped 17 per cent to US$31 billion last year at the five biggest US firms. Institutions typically choose to cushion some of the volatility between fixed-income, equities and investment-banking divisions so compensation changes aren't as abrupt, according to Mike Karp, chief executive officer of recruitment firm Options Group Inc.

At Morgan Stanley's institutional business, total compensation expense for bankers and traders - which includes salaries, benefits and the cost of some previous years' awards - rose 6 per cent from 2016. Goldman Sachs Group Inc's pay costs for the whole firm climbed 2 per cent.

"While some bankers may feel like they deserved a larger increase in pay this year, fixed-income traders probably felt the same way last year when some of their out-performance was funneled to support the investment bank," Mr Karp said.

Wall Street firms reported fourth-quarter results earlier this month and have begun telling employees the amounts of their bonuses, which can often outstrip salaries to make up the bulk of annual compensation. Bankers and traders typically receive the awards starting this week through the end of February.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

MTQ announces rights cum warrants issue to raise up to S$15.5m in net proceeds

UK watchdog presses banks on "ticking time bomb" of interest-only home loans

MAS mopping up excess liquidity as Singapore interest rates fall

Commonwealth Bank sued for alleged rate rigging by regulator

Blackstone in talks to buy Thomson Reuters' financial unit

US dollar index holds steady as markets await Trump's speech and Fed

Editor's Choice

gic_0.jpg
Jan 30, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's outbound property investments hit record in 2017

BT_20180130_NRSIA30_3285937.jpg
Jan 30, 2018
Transport

SIA launches its blueprint for digital innovation

Jan 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bullish investors look past failed bid by CDL to privatise M&C Hotels

Most Read

1 Iceberg urges Noble's creditors to reject debt-for-equity swap
2 Noble Group confirms restructuring deal reached; existing shareholders to own 10% of new entity
3 Rail Mall owners seeking buyers
4 Noble's restructuring plan leaves major shareholder Goldilocks upset; Sias calls for more equitable terms
5 Keppel's Q4 throws up questions over its O&M provisions
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_300118_55.jpg
Jan 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore expected to attract S$8-10b in inbound investments in 2018: EDB

BP_CBD_300118_55.jpg
Jan 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 30, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches sale of two industrial sites in Tuas

noble gorup.JPG
Jan 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring plan leaves major shareholder Goldilocks upset; Sias calls for more equitable terms

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening