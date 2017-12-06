You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Banker pay will probably fall when robots take over: Nordea

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 12:03 PM

2017-10-20T170747Z_761396643_RC1733A612B0_RTRMADP_3_CANADA-FINTECH.JPG
The chief executive officer of Nordea Bank AB says his industry needs to rethink pretty much everything it's doing to brace for the future. And that includes how much it's paying bankers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[COPENHAGEN] The chief executive officer of Nordea Bank AB says his industry needs to rethink pretty much everything it's doing to brace for the future. And that includes how much it's paying bankers.

The Nordic region's biggest financial conglomerate is already in the process of cutting 6,000 jobs as part of a shift toward relying more on technology and less on humans. But CEO Casper von Koskull says the search for more efficient ways of doing business won't end once those jobs are gone.

"People said automation is only in personal banking," Mr von Koskull said in an interview in Stockholm. "But there are elements of it in investment banking, corporate banking, liquidity management, foreign exchange. You need to look at how much of it is automated and whether there's less human involvement."

There will always be a "human element," he says. But ultimately, "you need to ask the question, what value is the human adding, and how does that affect pay?"

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr von Koskull's mission is to blaze a trail that other banks will be inspired to follow. In explaining his world view, he uses phrases like "you don't need banks, but you need banking." He also insists that "bankers need to be more tech savvy, and understand how you use tools." The Nordea CEO envisions a flatter organisation. So when it comes to the bank's planned job cuts, that means "the ones who are mostly hit are middle to higher-level management, because those layers aren't needed, or shouldn't be," Mr von Koskull said.

None of this should make a career as a banker less appealing, according to Mr von Koskull.

"If you're passionate about the customer and about providing value to customers, and frankly also to society, I think it's a fantastic place, still, to work," he said.

Investment banking, in particular, is a special case, according to the Nordea CEO. "Because at the end of the day, it's not just about the facts," he said. "I've always said finance is a social science anyway, it's not an exact science. So if you're a merger adviser or a wealth adviser, it's about trust and relevance." But even here, "technology will have an impact." And banks are "also a place where a lot of society would say that we are still, even, paid too much," Mr von Koskull said.

The question of banker pay is one that regularly triggers acrimony from some corners of society. Just last month, the CEO of UBS Group AG, Sergio Ermotti, and a former deputy governor of the Bank of England, Paul Tucker, were at opposite ends of a heated debate questioning the remuneration culture in the finance industry. At the same time, there's a growing list of banks who are ditching humans as they rely more on automation.

Mr von Koskull says that banks who don't follow Nordea's lead are ignoring "cost drift." He expects his firm to soon be "probably the only large European bank that has completely transformed its core bank system to a modern system. It's a completely different bank at that cost level." Ultimately, all of this benefits the shareholders, he said.

"Over the years, while we transform, we have a very clear aim to have a progressive dividend policy, which means it will grow every year in absolute terms."

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank wealth arm hires 6 Singapore relationship managers from BNP Paribas, Nomura

Bitcoin climbs to US$12,000 as futures move closer to reality

Deutsche Bank subpoenaed in Trump probe

Veteran private banker to chair EFG International's advisory board for Asia

Citi appoints former eBay chief data officer as Asia-Pac data head

Russian tycoons, fearing new sanctions, float idea of new treasury bond: sources

Editor's Choice

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

BT_20171206_YMHENG6Y6N8_3208230.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises and keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

BT_20171206_VSTEE_3208185.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Banking & Finance

Veteran private banker to chair EFG International's advisory board for Asia

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
4 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Dennis Wee Realty hit with S$66,000 fine, 12-month ban for not warning of risks in overseas property purchases

dw-amazonprime-171206.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Consumer

Amazon to launch Prime membership for Singapore, ends free shipping for non-members

FILES-CURRENCY-COMPUTERS-BITCOIN-FOREX-201503.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin climbs to US$12,000 as futures move closer to reality

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening