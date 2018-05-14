You are here
Bankers with broken English are Luxembourg's Brexit bottleneck
Head hunters say there are not enough candidates to fill the expected 3,000 jobs triggered by the withdrawal
Luxembourg City
LUXEMBOURG'S citizens can quickly impress with their language skills, switching with ease between their local tongue and German, French and English.
But insurers, investment firms and banks hoping to open post-Brexit outposts in one of the European Union's most
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg