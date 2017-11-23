You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Banks hire Thai wealth managers as country mints millionaires

Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 10:38 AM

BP_Kantamala_231117_75.jpg
When Jittiwat Kantamala gave up his job in Singapore as a private banker with Credit Suisse Group AG to return to Bangkok, he assumed he'd have to find a new position in a different area of the financial industry.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] When Jittiwat Kantamala gave up his job in Singapore as a private banker with Credit Suisse Group AG to return to Bangkok, he assumed he'd have to find a new position in a different area of the financial industry.

To his surprise, he quickly found a role as the local private bank head at CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, one of several firms riding a boom in Thailand's wealth business.

Steady economic growth and a surging stock market are among the factors behind the rapidly swelling ranks of affluent Thais, according to a recent report by analysts at Capgemini SA.

The total assets of the country's 100,000-plus high net worth individuals rose 13 per cent to US$548 billion last year, the second-fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region after Indonesia, Capgemini said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sensing the opportunity, wealth-management firms are hiring. Jittiwat says he plans to double his 7-person team of private bankers over the next year, in an effort to bring in new clients.

Each of the existing 500 high-net worth account holders have an average 40 million Thai baht (S$1.62 million) with Kuala Lumpur-based CIMB, he added.

Credit Suisse established a local wealth presence in 2016 and since then has doubled the number of Bangkok-based private bankers to about 12, according to a spokesman.

"It is a such a competitive market here that being based in Bangkok is an advantage, as you can go find new clients in the provinces," Mr Jittiwat said. "Thailand remains an untapped market. Not many know how wealthy we are," he added.

OVERSEAS INVESTMENT

Private bankers are also attracted by the way the government is making it easier for rich Thais' to invest overseas, which plays to their strength in international markets.

Thailand wants to see more investment abroad, partly to offset the country's hefty trade surplus and ease upward pressure on the currency, said Santitarn Sathirathai, head of emerging Asia economics at Credit Suisse in Singapore.

In 2015, the Bank of Thailand raised the limit on overseas property purchases by Thais to US$50 million annually and lifted the ceiling on foreign currency holdings in domestic banks.

That's a contrast to Indonesia, where the government has been encouraging citizens to repatriate assets to bolster its tax revenues and stem capital outflows. Last year, it launched a nine-month tax amnesty that offered lower tax rates to Indonesians who moved their money back home.

While Thailand is a smaller wealth market than Indonesia, its rapid growth and "very constructive regulatory environment" make it attractive, said Vincent Chui, who heads private wealth management and institutional equity distribution in Asia at Morgan Stanley.

United Overseas Bank, Southeast Asia's third-largest lender, plans to boost the number of its Bangkok-based wealth bankers to 250 from 130 currently over the next five years, said Yuttachai Teyarachakul, UOB's managing director and country head for personal financial services in Thailand. The bank's assets under management total 300 billion baht, of which 70 per cent belong to clients who hold at least 3 million baht with UOB, Mr Yuttachai said.

RICHER BILLIONAIRES

The effect of the surging Thai stock market on local wealth can be seen in the fortunes of the country's super-rich. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, the country's richest person and owner of Thai Beverage Pcl, saw his wealth rise 44 per cent to US$16.7 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Dhanin Chearavanont, the largest shareholder of Charoen Pokphand Group, more than doubled his fortune to US$5.3 billion.

CIMB recently raised its client threshold for private-banking services to 30 million baht from 10 million baht previously, reflecting the growth of the local wealth market and to align with international standards at private banks, Mr Jittiwat said.

"It's the top segment that we see the highest potential for growth in Thailand," said Mr Yuttachai at UOB.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Singapore and Abu Dhabi sign deal to boost supervision of cross-border banking

Gold Fund catches bitcoin fever as crypto bulls see US$10,000

Hong Kong tycoon pledges HK$1b to charity as Hang Seng passes milestone

South Korea official warns speculators as won hovers near two and a half year high

China fixes yuan midpoint at 5-week high, biggest one-day strengthening since Oct 11

US dollar dumped, bonds boosted on Fed inflation caution

Editor's Choice

BT_20171123_REPUB_3189928.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Top Stories

MyRepublic tops up S$70m war chest; sets Q1 2018 for mobile launch

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

RE&S Holdings closes 41% higher on first trading day

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sea's Q3 loss widens, but revenue up

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats expectations with 5.2% growth in Q3, 2017 forecast raised to 3-3.5%

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_manufacturing_231117_49.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Manufacturing remains key growth driver in Q3; brighter outlook spurs broad expansion across sectors

BP_nosignboard_231117_89.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening