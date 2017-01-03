You are here
OUTLOOK 2017
Banks hope for warmer Asean ties to brace anti-trade chill
Within the region, Indonesia is in vogue in 2017
Singapore
ASIAN banks are hoping for a closer huddle within the region amid the chill of anti-trade sentiment in the wake of Brexit and the US elections, with Indonesia in vogue this year.
As it is, the banks are already tackling a host of tougher regulations, slower global growth
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg