Banks look to step up employee surveillance after latest scandal

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
New York
BANKS already using algorithms to monitor traders are looking to expand surveillance to cover more employees in the wake of the Wells Fargo & Co scandal.
Lenders asked International Business Machines Corp (IBM) if it were possible to use the technology to also watch
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal