You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Beijing, Shanghai shut down bitcoin exchanges: media

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 9:59 PM

[BEIJING] Banking regulators in Beijing and Shanghai have ordered local cryptocurrency exchanges to shut down, state media reported Tuesday, in the latest blow to the once flourishing Chinese market for virtual money.

A Beijing-based regulator required all exchanges in the city to submit a plan by 6:00 pm on September 20 for winding down their operations, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Shanghai's exchanges were also ordered closed last week, it said, without providing more information.

The international value of bitcoin has plunged in recent days amid speculation that the Chinese authorities would shut down the trading platforms following a ban on initial coin offerings earlier in the month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was trading at US$3,969 Tuesday, down from highs around US$4,359 a week ago.

Xinhua's report follows announcements last week by China's two largest bitcoin platforms - BTCC and OKCoin - that they would stop all trading operations following new Chinese government regulations clamping down on crypto-currencies.

The Chinese central bank's announcement on September 4 meant that firms would no longer be able to issue electronic currency units to raise funds.

Following the decision, the National Internet Finance Association of China said last week there was "no legal basis for platforms which engage in the trading of various forms of 'virtual currencies'".

The association, which was created by the central bank, warned on its website that such currencies are "increasingly used as a tool in criminal activities such as money laundering, drug trafficking, smuggling, and illegal fundraising".

The central bank's move was seen as a way for Beijing to gain control over crypto-currencies, which are created using blockchain technology and are sold and bought online without any government regulation.

In an attempt to halt capital flight overseas and clean up its financial system, Beijing began early this year to tighten controls on bitcoin trading platforms by restricting, in particular, transactions considered excessively speculative.

The two main Chinese platforms, BTCC and Okcoin which operate in yuan, accounted for 22 per cent of the world trade in bitcoins in early September, according to reference website bitcoinity.org.

AFP

Banking & Finance

German bank hands £45m to UK online lender amid Brexit

British regulator ends probe into KPMG audit of lender HBOS

Indonesia to trace and tax assets kept hidden during amnesty

Strong growth gives flexibility on interest rates, says Bank Negara Malaysia chief

Pound forecasters catch up with rally as BOE boosts bulls

Goldman Sachs names new chairman for Asia Pacific: memo

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink MOU to help businesses resolve disputes under Belt and Road Initiative

Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land buys prime site in Jakarta's CBD to build luxury apartment tower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening