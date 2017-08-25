You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Best-performing China equities fund bought just three stocks this year

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 05:50

London

WHEN Cederberg Capital's Dawid Krige places a bet, he bets big.

The strategy has worked well for his little-known fund, whose 46 per cent return in 2017 makes it the best-performing active mutual fund investing in Greater China equities, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

US dollar inches up ahead of Jackson Hole policymakers' meeting

Mitsui Sumitomo paying US$1.6b for S'pore insurer

Hedge funds' MiFID defection highlights limit of EU rule revamp

Denmark wants to attract more IPOs by cutting tax on equity investments

Cyber bank robbers stick up Ethereum owners for US$225m

Goldman, Pimco load up on mortgage bonds as junk grows riskier

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

BT_20170825_WEEKEND_3054892.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Weekend

Take a spin with BT Weekend

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening