Best-performing China equities fund bought just three stocks this year

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
London
WHEN Cederberg Capital's Dawid Krige places a bet, he bets big.
The strategy has worked well for his little-known fund, whose 46 per cent return in 2017 makes it the best-performing active mutual fund investing in Greater China equities, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal