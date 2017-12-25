You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin climbs, finding floor after worst sell-off since 2015

Saturday's broad recovery coincides with pause in bearish news that had shaved 24% off cryptocurrency's value
Mon, Dec 25, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171225_NSBIT25_3234972.jpg
While bitcoin wasn't the most volatile crypocurrency in the past week, it's the largest, and it shook the world of digital-coin trading on Friday when its interday plunge reached 30 per cent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Madrid

BITCOIN rebounded on Saturday along with most of the major cryptocurrencies, halting a four-day tumble that drew worldwide attention to the unregulated US$500 billion market that's frequently called a bubble.

The double-digit bounceback was strongest with second-tier digital

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Trump tax bill could put Credit Suisse at risk of third straight loss

Hit pay dirt with 'virtual gold' but mining it can be messy business

Bundesbank says no to official digital money for eurozone

Credit Suisse risks 3rd straight loss on Trump tax overhaul

Bitcoin plunges as 'reality check' hits investors after stratospheric rise

Asia markets enjoy pre-Christmas cheer, euro avoids sell-off

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector

BT_20171225_KRFCL_3235181.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

FCL enters German last-mile logistics sector

Most Read

1 Bitcoin plunges below US$13,000, heads for worst week since 2013
2 Keppel O&M to pay US$422m in fines after reaching global resolution on corruption probe
3 Bitcoin plunges as 'reality check' hits investors after stratospheric rise
4 Xiaomi worth US$100 billion? 'Tis the season to be silly
5 Singapore govt's housing market warning may fall on deaf ears
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector

Dec 25, 2017
Technology

If three's a crowd, what will a fourth telco bring?

BT_20171225_RCCOL25_3235094.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Stocks

US bull run charges on despite oil gain and bitcoin pain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening