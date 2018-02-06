You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin drops below US$6,200 for first time in three months

Tue, Feb 06, 2018 - 1:08 PM

file6ygmasvj3nm4e reuters.jpg
Bitcoin plunged 20 per cent to a three-month low on Tuesday, its latest sharp loss following a series of setbacks for the cryptocurrency.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Bitcoin plunged 20 per cent to a three-month low on Tuesday, its latest sharp loss following a series of setbacks for the cryptocurrency that, with a collapse across global mainstream markets adding to the selling.

The virtual currency fell to US$6,190 for the first time since mid-November, according to Bloomberg News, and represents the latest hammering for a unit that saw a stratospheric 26-fold rise last year.

Tuesday's collapse comes just six weeks after bitcoin hit a record high of US$19,511, fuelled by a flood of speculators looking to make a quick buck, with warnings it could fall another 50 per cent.

Since those heady days the cryptomarket - which includes dozens of other units - has been pounded by news of crackdowns by governments including in China, Russia and South Korea, one of the biggest markets for the sector.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Thursday, India said it would "take all measures to eliminate" cryptocurrencies' use as part of a payment system and in funding illegitimate activities, while Japanese authorities raided a virtual currency exchange after it lost US$530 million to hackers.

Central bank in Europe, Japan and the United States have also flagged concerns about the unit and this week saw several commercial lenders say they would stop allowing their customers to buy bitcoin through their credit cards owing to debt concerns.

Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda, said "the dynamics behind the moves are regulatory clampdowns and investors losing confidence in crypto".

The sell-off on Tuesday was exacerbated by crushing losses on world stock markets, with the Dow on Wall Street suffering its biggest one-day points loss and wiping out all its 2018 gains.

The global rout comes as panicked investors fret over rising US borrowing costs, leading them to cash in profits after a stellar couple of months that have seen many indexes hit record or all-time highs.

Equities have enjoyed months of surges fuelled by optimism over the US economy, corporate earnings and the global outlook.

But while traders have been piling into equities, pushing many global indexes to record or multi-year highs, there has been growing concern on trading floors about elevated US Treasury bond yields - at four-year highs - and the likelihood of fresh Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

"The risk-off tone is hitting Bitcoin almost as hard as a global regulator and bank scrutiny," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader. "The latest dent to the Cryptospace has been banks saying they are shutting down the ability of clients to buy bitcoin with their cards." "This could end up a full round trip back into the US$1,850/US$2,966 region."

AFP

Banking & Finance

Nomura said to hire Brevan's Mohideen, once fired amid Libor

Global markets sink, suggesting stock rout will go on

Bank of Japan urges cryptocurrency operators to boost security

US Senate to spotlight cryptocurrencies as bitcoin plunges

BNP Paribas Q4 profits dip from year ago, yet bank sees improving earnings

Australia's central bank upbeat on economy, keeps policy unchanged

Editor's Choice

2017-06-12T081433Z_102623060_RC1F31638EA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-SECURITY.JPG
Feb 6, 2018
Stocks

Analysts welcome market correction; fundamentals, bull run still intact

BT_20180206_JAENTERPRISE6UVV3_3296528.jpg
Feb 6, 2018
Government & Economy

IE and Spring merger timely, given global changes: Iswaran

changiterm5-080317.jpg
Feb 6, 2018
Transport

Iata warns against pre-funding Changi's expansion

Most Read

1 Some en bloc projects running into technical road blocks
2 Sembcorp Marine adds S$2b in three weeks on orders outlook
3 Big wipeout erased US$46b of value last month
4 Analysts welcome market correction; fundamentals, bull run still intact
5 As US stocks plummet, Trump goes silent on role in markets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6vv9dbpvs7dm28h reuters.jpg
Feb 6, 2018
Stocks

Singapore and Malaysia to set up stock market trading link by end-2018

sgx.jpg
Feb 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

JAPAN-STOCKS-033956.jpg
Feb 6, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Markets plunge as Wall Street rout spreads

Feb 6, 2018
Stocks

Dow plunge: How is it affecting the Singapore stock market?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening