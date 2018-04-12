You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin evangelist turned foe says he still owns cryptocurrency

Wed, Apr 11, 2018 - 11:41 PM

[NEW YORK] One of the most outspoken proponents of Bitcoin Cash, the digital token that spun off from Bitcoin in August amid a heated debate in the digital-money community, still holds some of the original cryptocurrency because, well, everyone knows it's smart to diversify.

Roger Ver, an early Bitcoin evangelist whose work earned him the nickname Bitcoin Jesus, broke down his reasoning on Bloomberg TV Tuesday.

"Like any smart investor, I don't put all of my eggs in one basket," Mr Ver, who owns Bitcoin.com, said, in an interview from the Bloomberg Invest Asia Conference in Hong Kong. "So I still do own some Bitcoin core, but the vast majority I have converted into Bitcoin Cash."

Still, he reaffirmed his commitment to the spun-off coin: "I'm more bullish about Bitcoin Cash than I have been about Bitcoin core before it split," Mr Ver said. "It's actually getting adoption all around the world, more and more merchants are accepting it, it's easier to use."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

Spackman finds South Korean partner for planned ICO

China aims for Shanghai- London trading link this year: PBOC chief

Australia watchdog moves to regulate cryptocurrencies

A long-term investment approach while focusing on core principles

Grab emerges as largest VC recipient in the world for Q1 2018

Editor's Choice

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

Most Read

1 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

BT_20180412_ADB12_3391867.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Government & Economy

ADB sees 6 per cent Asia growth but warns of risks from trade tensions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening