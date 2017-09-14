You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading from Sept 30

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 21:05

[BEIJING] Chinese bitcoin exchange BTCChina said on Thursday it will stop all trading from Sept 30. It did not elaborate on why.

BTCChina, which also runs an international exchange out of Hong Kong, also said on its official microblog that it would stop registration of new users from Thursday.

China has boomed as a cryptocurrency trading venue in recent years as its domestic exchanges had previously allowed users to conduct trades for free, attracting investors and speculators who boosted demand.

However, regulators have cracked down on the industry amid concerns that Chinese investors are speculatively piling into cryptocurrencies. Last week, they banned so-called "initial coin offerings", or the practice of creating and selling digital currencies or tokens to investors in order to finance start-up projects.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

Chinese online insurer ZhongAn to seek US$11b valuation in HK IPO

Australian regulator to probe mortgage rate 'profiteering' by big banks

Ex-HKMA chief casts doubt over the Hong Kong dollar's future

China's yuan extends losses after central bank sets fix at near 2-week low

Singapore banks shine in 'World's Safest Banks 2017' rankings

AUD bounces on upbeat jobs news, NZD trails

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
4 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
5 Singapore telco stocks little changed after latest iPhone launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

halimah.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

President Halimah Yacob: I will serve every one of you, regardless of race, language or religion

jobless.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore jobless rate holds steady at 2.2% in June, retrenchments dip to 3,640

Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Global Yellow Pages buys third New Zealand property for NZ$38m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening