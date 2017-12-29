You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin holds above US$14,000 as investors find a bottom, for now

Fri, Dec 29, 2017 - 1:21 PM

06407072.jpg
Bitcoin appeared to find a bottom above US$14,000 on Friday after moves by South Korea to curb speculation and protect retail customers took the cryptocurrency down more than 8 per cent yesterday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Bitcoin appeared to find a bottom above US$14,000 on Friday after moves by South Korea to curb speculation and protect retail customers took the cryptocurrency down more than 8 per cent yesterday.

Bitcoin was up about 6 per cent at US$14,800 as of 10:14am Hong Kong time, composite Bloomberg pricing showed. The digital currency has slumped about 24 per cent from its record US$19,511 reached on Dec 18, when the CME Group Inc introduced its futures contract.

While bitcoin's debut on regulated derivatives exchanges in Chicago was thought to have given it a new mainstream channel for investors to tap, so far trading volume has been limited.

"Short-term support is about US$13,500 - we've hit that the last couple of trading sessions,"  Chris Gersch, director of strategy at Bell Curve Capital LP in Chicago, said on Bloomberg Television. "Ultimately I think it moves lower and tests last week's lows around US$12,400 in the futures contract."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The South Korean government has been among the loudest voices of concern about a possible speculative bubble in the largest cryptocurrency, which is still up about 1,400 per cent for the year. The country is something of a bellwether for global demand, with South Koreans paying premiums above 20 per cent over prevailing international rates as of Friday.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

India likens cryptocurrencies to Ponzi scheme, cautions investors

South Korea students dive into virtual coins, even as regulators crack down

China temporarily waives taxes to get foreign firms to stay

Trump's tax overhaul may 'punish' foreign banks with US units

China clampdown on overseas deals crimps Asia Pacific M&A volumes in 2017

Australian dollar set to seal best year since 2010, NZ$ lags

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Datapulse co-founder seeks to replace new board directors

BT_20171229_KRWILSHIRE29_3240764.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Real Estate

The Wilshire launches en bloc sale; guide price at S$1,525 psf ppr

Most Read

1 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case
4 Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
5 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_bank_291217_48.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in November: MAS

BP_bank_291217_48.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to distribute shares in consumer business ahead of possible listing

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's subsidiaries, associates divest stakes in six malls in India; 2 Reits make board changes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening