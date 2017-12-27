You are here

Bitcoin rises 10%, recovers from last week's brutal sell-off

Prices of rival cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, which slid along with bitcoin last week, have also recovered
Wed, Dec 27, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Singapore/Tokyo

BITCOIN extended its recovery in holiday-thinned trading on Tuesday, rising 10 per cent to be up more than a third from last week's lows of below US$12,000.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, fell nearly 30 per cent at one stage last Friday

