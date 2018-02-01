You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin's big wipeout erases US$44b of value in January

Thu, Feb 01, 2018 - 11:13 AM

2017-12-22T033805Z_1906294914_RC13A378A330_RTRMADP_3_GLOBAL-BITCOIN.JPG
Bitcoin is proving that cryptocurrencies can erase wealth as fast as they create it.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Bitcoin is proving that cryptocurrencies can erase wealth as fast as they create it.

Its January slide knocked US$44.2 billion off the US$200 billion in market value generated in all of last year, the biggest one-month loss in dollar terms in the short history of digital assets.

"Once we got to US$10,000, crypto had adopted this Teflon persona of late that it's always going to find a base and go back up again," Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at Oanda, said from Singapore.

"When we're talking in the realm of riskier assets, and something shaves off 50 per cent of its value, it tells me there's going to be an extension lower. The sad thing is a lot of people will be burned, because they will continue to buy dips."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Since reaching a peak of almost US$20,000 in early December after the introduction of futures contracts on regulated exchanges in the US, a series of negative news has buffeted bitcoin and rival cryptocurrencies, with losses intensifying since the start of 2018.

A record US$500 million heist of an alternate coin at Japanese exchange Coincheck on Jan 26 upped the pressure on regulators to probe business practices within the largely unregulated industry, while the authorities in trading hotbed South Korea continue to debate more serious measures including a ban on such exchanges.

Mr Innes sees the cryptocurrency tumbling further to the US$5,000-to-US$6,000 range before eventually recovering to US$10,000-to-US$15,000. That road will almost certainly be bumpy given global authorities are only going to increase their scrutiny of the cryptocurrency industry from here on, he said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Hong Kong authorities on alert as ATM withdrawals surge

Taiwan appoints deputy Yang Chin-Long as new central bank governor

Global business leaders support coordinated approach to tech-driven changes: poll

Beijing urging crackdown on M&A loans used to buy land: sources

Australian dollar off after soft data, hawkish Fed; NZ$ down

Venezuela sets initial digital currency value at US$60

Editor's Choice

BT_20180201_JAHENG1_3290091.jpg
Feb 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Sector convergence, overlaps focus of next transformation phase: Heng Swee Keat

noble15 (1).jpg
Feb 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble refutes Goldilocks claims, says management is essential to business

BT_20180201_LKCBRE_3289888.jpg
Feb 1, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore an emerging hot market for private equity real estate funds

Most Read

1 Asia: Warnings on stocks correction grow louder
2 CDL places top bids for Handy Road, West Coast Vale plots at URA tender
3 Noble Group confirms restructuring deal reached; existing shareholders to own 10% of new entity
4 Noble's restructuring plan leaves major shareholder Goldilocks upset; Sias calls for more equitable terms
5 Noble's debt revamp plan kicks up storm
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

jk-chccollage-310118.jpg
Feb 1, 2018
Consumer

City Harvest case: Apex Court dismisses bid for longer sentences for Kong Hee, former church leaders

Feb 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIC: Hyflux's Lum must make offer for HyfluxShop following dividend in specie

Feb 1, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Budget 2018 to continue efforts to help firms transform: Lawrence Wong

Feb 1, 2018
Transport

In another reversal, SIA cancels auto-inclusion of travel insurance

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening