You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin's boom a boon for extremist groups

Experts say proceeds could be used to convey political messages, organise events and keep websites online
Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171228_KVBITCOIN28DLVY_3238243.jpg
In the months since the Charlottesville rally, bitcoin has quadrupled in value. It has begun trading on several mainstream financial markets, pushing the price of a single bitcoin at times above US$19,000.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

AFTER the bloody "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August, technology companies tightened rules against hate speech and banned many extremists from using web-hosting services, social media platforms and online payment systems.

But some on the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks

China's new tax may hit hedge funds more than investment rivals

KKR, Blackstone sued by Lerach Group over hedge fund returns

Singapore business not for sale, says AXA's new local boss

Banks to go soul searching for new ways of banking

StanChart to retrain 3,000 staff in next three years

Editor's Choice

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

sg.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley unit takes stake in Australian developer

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
3 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
4 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
5 Keppel's China marina divestment remains stalled amid legal battle
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171228_KROFFICE27A_3238585.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Office market starts shifting in landlords' favour again

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents

BT_20171228_AXA6_3238552.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore business not for sale, says AXA's new local boss

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening