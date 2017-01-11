You are here
Blockchain to shape future of finance
That is according to banking and tech chief executives; the other technologies are cognitive computing and cloud
San Francisco
BLOCKCHAIN, cognitive computing and cloud are some of the technologies that will shape the finance industry the most in the digital age, banking and technology chief executives told a financial conference on Monday.
IBM Corp's president and chief executive Ginni
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg