You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

BNP Paribas pleads guilty in US to currency rigging, fined US$90m

Sat, Jan 27, 2018 - 7:21 AM

FILES-FRANCE-BNP-US-171301.jpg
A unit of BNP Paribas agreed to plead guilty and pay a US$90 million criminal fine in the United States for conspiring to rig foreign currency markets, the US Department of Justice said on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] A unit of BNP Paribas agreed to plead guilty and pay a US$90 million criminal fine in the United States for conspiring to rig foreign currency markets, the US Department of Justice said on Friday.

BNP Paribas USA admitted to having conspired to fix prices for Central and Eastern European, Middle Eastern and African currencies from September 2011 to July 2013, violating US antitrust law.

The Justice Department said the conspiracy involved price manipulation on an electronic trading platform through the creation of bogus trades, coordinated trading, and agreements on what prices to quote to specific customers, among other means.

The French bank issued a statement saying: "BNP Paribas USA deeply regrets the past misconduct that led to this settlement, which was a clear breach of the high standards on which it operates." BNP Paribas is the sixth major bank to plead guilty in a continuing currency investigation and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors conducting it.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Justice Department said the bank will not be put on probation, given its efforts to improve oversight and avoid a recurrence.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Head of US$1t manager hasn't 'felt this good' since 2007

China's shadow banking curbs cut local borrowers' lifeline

UBS seeking to keep as much as possible in UK amid Brexit

Japan traders piling into derivatives set to get new options

Deutsche Wealth appoints two executives to Asia-Pac lending and deposits team

US dollar gains reprieve after Trump talks up currency

Editor's Choice

Jan 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Factory output growth hits seven-year high in 2017; economists see moderation this year

BT_20180127_JWGENDER27_3283508.jpg
Jan 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore must appoint 130 new female directors each year to reach 2020 board diversity goal: Grace Fu

BT_20180127_NEWCOVER_3282864.jpg
Jan 27, 2018
Brunch

Out of the loop

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro starts petrol retail business
2 Wealth taxes may hit the rich; but other factors can mitigate impact
3 DBS to hire more private bankers to tap US$19t Asia market
4 Noble Group strikes restructure deal with lenders, Debtwire says
5 Penalty for Brazil corruption charges drags Keppel Corp into the red with Q4 loss of S$495.8m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_260118_107.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Recovery in labour market last year sees fewer layoffs

BP_CBD_260118_107.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_factory_260118_106.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Factory output up 10.1% in 2017, fastest pace in seven years

44300000U.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mary Chia shares to resume trading on Jan 29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening