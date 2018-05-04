You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

BNP Paribas' quarterly profit falls on back of trading weakness in Europe

Fri, May 04, 2018 - 1:26 PM

BP_BNP Paribas_040518_51.jpg
BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, reported a 17 per cent decline in quarterly net profit, in line with expectations, weighed down by weakness in fixed income trading revenues in Europe.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, reported a 17 per cent decline in quarterly net profit, in line with expectations, weighed down by weakness in fixed income trading revenues in Europe.

First-quarter net income fell to 1.57 billion euros (S$2.5 billion), in line with analysts' estimates of 1.55 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll of 5 analysts.

Revenues fell 4.4 per cent to 10.8 billion euros, compared to 11.04 billion expected by analysts. Revenues at its corporate and institutional bank were also down 9.8 per cent.

"Even if the market context was lacklustre in Europe compared to the first quarter of 2017, the results are in line with the trajectory of the 2020 plan and the achievement of its targets," BNP Paribas' chief executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said in a statement.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Swiss Re Q1 net profit down 30% on year but beats expectations

HSBC Q1 profit misses estimate, unveils US$2b new share buyback

Great Eastern's Q1 profit grows 68% on contributions from Singapore insurance business

Commonwealth Bank loses customer records

Family offices moving from conservative to higher-risk profile

Australia's NAB to divest wealth arm

Editor's Choice

BT_20180504_AGSIAS3_3423733.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS to matchmake boards with suitable independent directors

BT_20180504_JLHENG_3423761.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore
5 Brokers' take: Analysts maintain 'buy' on CapitaLand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

May 4, 2018
Transport

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks

May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong Holdings issues profit warning for Q4, full year

May 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, BreadTalk, StarHub, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Raffles United

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening