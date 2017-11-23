You are here
Brexit-hit banks said to start moving staff abroad in early 2018
They need at least 12 months to establish full-scale ops inside the EU staffed by seniors
London
UK politicians are fighting to get a deal early next year that will ease businesses' panic about Brexit. For some industries, it's probably too late.
Barring some major breakthrough, global banks will implement their relocation plans early next year to guarantee they're able
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg